Tokyo Paralympians given additional travel allowance

Para swimmer Ernie Gawilan and the rest of the country's delegation to the Tokyo Paralympics will receive additional travel allowance. File photo. Simon Bruty for OIS/IOC via AFP.

MANILA, Philippines -- The country's Paralympic athletes will receive additional travel allowance ahead of their campaign in the Tokyo Para Games.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William "Butch" Ramirez announced on Thursday afternoon that they will give an additional $2,000 for the country's delegation to Tokyo.

The para athletes were originally set to receive $1,000 as their allowance.

"This afternoon, we made a quick referendum. We will be adding an additional $2,000 for the whole delegation -- athletes, coaches, officials," Ramirez said during the "People's Sports Conversations" show.

"So sa PSC, instead na $1,000 ibibigay sa abled athletes, sa inyo po, $3,000," he added.

The PSC is currently expediting the release of the additional funds, as the Paralympics is set for August 24 to September 5.

"Kung 'yung $3,000 could motivate the Paralympian athletes, we will do that," Ramirez said.

Meanwhile, it was also announced that wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan (para athletics) will be the country's flag-bearer in the opening ceremony, while para swimmer Ernie Gawilan will carry the colors in the closing ceremony.

Joining them in the national paralympics team are: discus thrower Jeanette Aceveda, swimmer Gary Bejino, taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin and powerlifter Achelle Guion.

The six athletes are currently in their respective bubble training camps, according to chef-de-mission Francis Diaz.

"Bawat atleta po natin patuloy ang kani-kanilang mga bubble training. Hiwa-hiwalay po sila. Kasama 'yan sa naging challenge namin, na wala naman naging training facility na pwede namin silang pagsama-samahin," Diaz explained.

Mangliwan and Aceveda are training in Imus, Cavite, while swimmers Gawilan and Bejino are making use of the Philippine Science High School pool. Ganapin, meanwhile, trains at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna, and Guion and her coach have been able to secure a private gym.

