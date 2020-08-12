UAAP: Chot Reyes laments not leading Ateneo to a championship

MANILA, Philippines -- Chot Reyes has quite the list of achievements as a head coach, including being a five-time PBA Coach of the Year.

This doesn't mean that Reyes has no regrets as far as his coaching career is concerned, however. During a recent appearance on the "Coaches Unfiltered" podcast, he revealed that there is one thing that he laments, when he looks back on his career.

"One thing I rue is not being able to give a championship for Ateneo in the college level," the 57-year-old Reyes admitted.

Reyes played for the Blue Eagles in both high school and college, and even coached the Blue Eaglets while still playing on the seniors team. Upon his graduation from Ateneo de Manila University, he went on to coach the Blue Eagles, while also serving in Tim Cone's coaching staff in Alaska in the PBA.

He recalls leading the Blue Eaglets to a juniors title, but was unable to do the same for the Blue Eagles in the UAAP seniors division.

"I coached Ateneo for three years, '90 to '92 in the UAAP seniors, but those were the down years," said Reyes.

"We have to raise our own money to even buy our own stuff, our equipment and rubber shoes and all that," he added.

It is a far cry from the current reality of the Blue Eagles, as the team enjoys the support of businessman Manny V. Pangilinan. Not only do they train in a top-notch facility at the Moro Lorenzo Sports Center, but they also get regular training camps abroad.

Despite his regrets, Reyes has long since accepted the results of his stint as head coach of Ateneo.

"That's like a 'sayang,' if I had that opportunity when I was coaching Ateneo," he said. "But I don't think that's going to happen anymore now, and I'm at peace with that."

Reyes also revealed during the wide-ranging discussion that if there's one coaching job he wishes he could've had, it would be at Barangay Ginebra.

"I always thought it would be cool to coach Ginebra, having that NSD (never say die) every night behind you," said Reyes, who coached Purefoods, Sta. Lucia, Pop Cola, San Miguel, and Talk 'N Text in the PBA.

"We always talk about that with Coach Tim (Cone)," he added. "Sabi ko, swerte mo, that's really cool. Coach Tim is really having the time of his life. I had always been intrigued by the chance to coach Ginebra."

