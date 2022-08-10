Ateneo commits, La Salle players banner Gilas U-18

Ateneo commits Mason Amos and Kyle Gamber.

MANILA, Philippines -- Standouts from De La Salle University as well as recruits of the Ateneo de Manila University will lead the way for Gilas Pilipinas Youth in the FIBA Under-18 Asian Championship later this month.

Mason Amos and Kyle Gamber, both of whom will play collegiate basketball for the Blue Eagles, will anchor the squad that will play in Tehran, Iran from August 21-28.

Joining them are EJ Abadam, Mur Alao, LA Andres, and Joshua Coronel, all of whom are part of the La Salle program.

Completing the squad are Ethan Alian, Seven Gagate, and Luis Pablo of La Salle Greenhills, Kobe Demisana of the University of the Philippines Integrated School, James Nacua of San Beda University-Taytay, and Ramon Salvoro of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu.

The team was formally announced by Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas executive director/spokesperson Sonny Barrios on Tuesday.

Ten teams have committed to participate in the FIBA Under-18 Asian Championship: hosts Iran, Japan, Qatar, China, Korea, Syria, Taiwan, Lebanon, India, and the Philippines.

This is the first time that the tournament will be held since the 2018 edition in Bangkok, Thailand, as the 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2018, a Gilas Youth team led by Kai Sotto advanced to the semifinals but lost to Australia. They finished in fourth place, falling to China in the bronze medal match.

The 2022 edition of the FIBA Under-18 Championship will also be a qualifier for the FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup 2023, with the top four teams earning the right to represent the region.

Calling the shots for the Gilas Pilipinas Youth is Josh Reyes.

