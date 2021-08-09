WATCH: Jalen Green shines in NBA Summer League debut

Jalen Green (G League Ignite) arrives on the red carpet before the 2021 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Filipino-American guard Jalen Green made a strong impression in his first-ever NBA Summer League game, leading the Houston Rockets to an 84-76 triumph over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Green, the second overall pick in the recent NBA Rookie Draft, put up 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting along with five rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes of playing time.

Green, who traces his roots to the Philippines through his mother, showed off his scoring touch as he finished through contact and got his rhythm from the perimeter. He also made four of his nine attempts from long distance.

He outplayed Evan Mobley, the third overall pick, who shot just 6-of-17 from the field and scored 12 points for the Cavaliers.

Green got plenty of help from Kenyon Martin Jr., whose bucket with under eight minutes to go put the Rockets ahead for good, 65-63. Green assisted on a Martin dunk with under three minutes to go, and Martin's triple with 1:45 left sealed the deal for Houston, 79-73.

Martin finished with 17 points in the Rockets' win.

Green and the Rockets return to action on August 10 against the Detroit Pistons, with Green tipped for a showdown against top overall pick Cade Cunningham.

