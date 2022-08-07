The De La Salle Green Archers are still unbeaten in the FilOil preseason tournament. Photo courtesy of FilOil EcoOil Sports.

MANILA - De La Salle University and Colegio de San Juan de Letran booked contrasting victories to stay undefeated in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Sunday evening.

The Green Archers handed Lyceum of the Philippines University their first loss of the preseason tournament as they ran away with an 88-65 triumph at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Mike Phillips was unstoppable inside the paint, finishing with 14 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, and three assists. Joaqui Manuel added 12 points and nine boards as the Green Archers improved to 3-0.

"I told the boys we cannot treat LPU lightly. We cannot just give them easy baskets. That's what we were able to do," said head coach Derrick Pumaren, as his wards converted their opponents' 22 turnovers into 24 points.

La Salle outscored Lyceum 58-30 inside the paint. Kevin Quiambao and Raven Cortez combined for 22 points and seven rebounds to help the Green Archers take the solo lead in Group B.

Mac Guadana showed the way for LPU with 19 points, while John Barba and Omar Larupay chipped in 15 and 12 markers, respectively.

Meanwhile, Neil Andrey Guarino made sure that Letran remained unscathed, drilling the clutch three-pointer to give the Knights a slim 72-70 win against Far Eastern University, also on Sunday night.

The third-year forward received a pass from Kurt Reyson and drained the go-ahead trey with 15.3 seconds left, before the Knights clamped down on defense and forced Royce Alforque to step out of bounds that effectively took the fight out of the Tamaraws.

Guarino's trey was the most crucial of his seven points as he also got four rebounds, one assist, and one block to lift Letran to a 2-0 record in Group B.

King Caralipio topscored for the Knights with 20 points, nine boards, and three assists, as Brent Paraiso collected 16 points, three rebounds, and three steals in the victory.

"We're very happy na nag-step up yung veteran players natin sa game na ito. Hindi sila bumigay," said coach Bonnie Tan.

FEU saw its two-game winning streak come to an end, as they dropped to 2-3 in the standings. Xyrus Torres fired 18 points built from three triples, as well as nabbing eight boards and four assists in the losing effort.