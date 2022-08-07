Home  >  Sports

FilOil: St. Benilde snaps UE's winning streak

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 07 2022 03:25 PM | Updated as of Aug 07 2022 03:26 PM

Will Gozum led the way for CSB in their win against UE. Photo courtesy of FilOil EcoOil Sports.
MANILA - College of St. Benilde leaned on a balanced offensive effort to take down University of the East, 72-63, in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Will Gozum top-scored with 16 points on top of seven rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Miggy Corteza added 15 points and six rebounds. Two other players finished in double-digits.

The Blazers have now won back-to-back games in the preseason tilt since suffering a 56-point beatdown at the hands of the University of the Philippines last Wednesday.

"I'm happy with their effort. They bounced back. We're a lot sharper in these back-to-back wins," said head coach Charles Tiu, as they improved to 3-2.

"Ginawa talaga naming motivation yun. Every training, iniisip naming 'di na pwedeng pumayag na matalo kami nang ganun," said Gozum.

The Red Warriors came within seven points, 66-59, with still six minutes left to play but six straight points by Corteza and Robi Nayve gave the Blazers some breathing room, 72-59. 

Nayve finished with 11 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

After ending a three-year winless drought and stringing together back-to-back wins, UE suffered a fourth loss in six games in the preseason tournament.

Harvey Pagsanjan led the way for the Red Warriors with 24 points.

The scores: 

CSB 72 -- Gozum 16, Corteza 15, Nayve 11, Pasturan 11, Cullar 8, Sangco 3, Flores 3, Marcos 2, Davis 2, Mara 1, Mosqueda 0, Dimayuga 0, Cajucom 0.

UE 63 -- Pagsanjan 24, Payawal 12, N. Paranada 5, Beltran 4, K. Paranada 4, Remogat 4, Lorenzana 3, Alcantara 3, Sawat 2, Tulabut 2, Antiporda 0, Abatayo 0, Lingo-Lingo 0.

Quarters: 27-21, 44-42, 59-50, 72-63.

