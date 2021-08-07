Filipino fans expressed satisfaction over Carlo Paalam’s effort, as they took to social media to congratulate him for his silver medal finish at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
Despite not getting the elusive gold medal in Olympic boxing, Filipinos still lauded the effort put in by Paalam in the gold medal match against eventual winner Galal Yafai of Great Britain.
“Silver is still gold,” one netizen said.
Medal aside, netizens beamed with pride as Paalam also let the world know that the Philippines still has many top caliber boxers aside from the future hall-of-famer Manny Pacquiao.
“Sa #Tokyo2020 hindi ka nag-paalam kundi pinaalam mo sa mundo na ang Pilipinas ay may isang magaling at mahusay na boksingerong nagngangalang Carlo Paalam,” another Twitter user said.
Olympic silver medalist Nesthy Petecio also congratulated Paalam on her Instagram account.
Paalam also heaped praise for always giving a forehead kiss to his opponents.
Paalam had targeted gold, but he could not get past Yafai in their final at Kokugikan Stadium, losing via a 1-4 split decision.
His runner-up finish was the second such result by a Filipino fighter in these Games, after Nesthy Petecio. With Eumir Marcial’s bronze, the 3 boxing medals are the most in a single Olympiad by the Philippines.
Paalam’s achievement also hiked the overall medal haul of the Philippines 1-2-1 gold-silver-bronze, the country’s best showing ever.
