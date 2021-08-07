Silver medallist Carlo Paalam of the Philippines stands on the podium during the medal ceremony. Ueslei Marcelino via REUTERS

Filipino fans expressed satisfaction over Carlo Paalam’s effort, as they took to social media to congratulate him for his silver medal finish at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Despite not getting the elusive gold medal in Olympic boxing, Filipinos still lauded the effort put in by Paalam in the gold medal match against eventual winner Galal Yafai of Great Britain.

“Silver is still gold,” one netizen said.

Sobrang Intense yung manuod ng laban ni Paalam paano pa kaya si Carlo Paalam mismo na nasa ring cant imagine im so proud sa mga athlete na nagrepresent ng bansa natin mabuhay🇵🇭#TokyoOlympics — Erod (@olsenson) August 7, 2021

The pride of CDO, Carlo Paalam.

Congratulations!



Silver is still gold. — Drew Dee Sanchez (@thun_poop) August 7, 2021

Big Salute to Carlo Paalam for winning silver!! 'Twas a fair fight, tho! Nice job to Yafai of UK. — EricJohn (@EJPajo) August 7, 2021

Medal aside, netizens beamed with pride as Paalam also let the world know that the Philippines still has many top caliber boxers aside from the future hall-of-famer Manny Pacquiao.

“Sa #Tokyo2020 hindi ka nag-paalam kundi pinaalam mo sa mundo na ang Pilipinas ay may isang magaling at mahusay na boksingerong nagngangalang Carlo Paalam,” another Twitter user said.

Salamat @CarloPaalam2 sa 🥈! Sa #Tokyo2020 hindi ka nag-paalam kundi pinaalam mo sa mundo na ang Pilipinas ay may isang magaling at mahusay na boksingerong nagngangalang Carlo Paalam! #Boxing — Aiden Maccrea Basa (@crazyaiden) August 7, 2021

Grabe si Carlo Paalam sumuntok talaga para sa bayan. Inilaban! — 1🍊 (@monstagyulkon) August 7, 2021

Olympic silver medalist Nesthy Petecio also congratulated Paalam on her Instagram account.

Paalam also heaped praise for always giving a forehead kiss to his opponents.

I love how, win or lose, carlo paalam kisses the head of his opponent. So fucking wholesome 🥺 congratulations on the silver carlo! 🥈 #Boxing #tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/aAYqh5AZ1P — Cheska b (@lazycheskie) August 7, 2021

Grabe pa rin si Carlo Paalam!!! May pa-forehead kiss pa lagi. What a champ, what a sport! Congrats din to GBR, ang galing. See you all sa #Paris2024 🥊 char hahahaha https://t.co/p0kAX35Bpc — kb⁷ 🤠 #OKtoBEzine (@heykebe) August 7, 2021

Paalam had targeted gold, but he could not get past Yafai in their final at Kokugikan Stadium, losing via a 1-4 split decision.

His runner-up finish was the second such result by a Filipino fighter in these Games, after Nesthy Petecio. With Eumir Marcial’s bronze, the 3 boxing medals are the most in a single Olympiad by the Philippines.

Paalam’s achievement also hiked the overall medal haul of the Philippines 1-2-1 gold-silver-bronze, the country’s best showing ever.

