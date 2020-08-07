NBA: Lillard’s personal-best 11 3s propel Blazers over Nuggets

Damian Lillard tied a personal-high 11 3-pointers en route to 45 points, as the Portland Trailblazers outlasted the Denver Nuggets 125-115 Thursday (US time).

It was the second time this season that Lillard drilled that many 3s in a game, joining Steph Curry and Klay Thompson as the only players in NBA history to have multiple games of 11 or more 3-pointers, according to BasketballReference.com.

Lillard also drained 11 triples on his way to a franchise record 61 points in a 129-124 victory over the Golden State Warriors on January 20.

His last 3-pointer against Denver set off a 13-2 run that put Portland ahead 118-108 with 3 minutes to go, as the Nuggets couldn’t find an answer for Lillard.

Overall, Lillard was 13 of 21 from the floor and 11 of 18 from downtown to go with 12 assists and 3 steals.

Gary Trent came off the bench to score 27 points and 7 3-pointers.

Jusuf Nurkic, who played for Denver in his first 3 seasons, added 22 points for Portland, which is now just a half game behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the 8th and final spot in the West playoff race.

Michael Porter Jr. led Denver in scoring for a third straight game with 27 points.

Nikola Jokic finished with just 8 points and 13 assists on a quiet outing for the Nuggets, who lost to the Blazers 4-3 in last year’s West semifinals.

