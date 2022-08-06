Team Lakay's Joshua Pacio. Handout photo

Reigning ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio is eagerly waiting for his fight date with controversial American grappler Jarred Brooks after their title clash in June got postponed.

After all the verbal bickering he had online with the outspoken American, Pacio was all set to defend his title. But the fight was suddenly cancelled two weeks before the June 3 fight date.

"Nabigla din ako na two weeks before nung June 3, nacancel ang laban," said Pacio in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

"Nabasa ko rin sa isang article na nainjure siya sa training. Pero nagpost naman siya sa Instagram sabi hindi raw siya ang dahilan kung bakit na-cancel ang laban."

While he waits for ONE Championship to arrange their fight date, Pacio keeps himself sharp to prepare.

"Nagfo-focus tayo sa techniques, drills, repetition ng technique, hasa-hasa ng skills," he said.

Pacio admitted Brooks will be a hard fight given the way the latter easily beat a high ranking strawweight in Bokang Masunyane.

Brooks scored an easy stoppage win over the South African who got submitted via rear naked choke in the first round.

"'Yung ginawa ni Brooks kay Masunyane napakadali niyang tinapos, doon ako napabilib kay Brooks," said Pacio. "Masasabi ko pagdating sa skills isa siya sa pinakamatinding makakalaban ko... Pero kung maglalaban kami, isa rin ako sa matinding makakalaban niya," the Team Lakay stalwart said.

RELATED VIDEO