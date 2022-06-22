ONE Strawweight champion Joshua Pacio. Handout photo

Outspoken strawweight contender Jarred Brooks continued his online tirade against reigning champion Joshua Pacio, claiming that he's done waiting for their title fight.

The two were supposed to figure in a title clash back on June 3 in Singapore, but the bout was shelved due to "scheduling issues."

"Can’t hide that belt from me," said Brooks in an Instagram post.

"Your media obligations must mean more to you then defending your belt! I’m ready to go to Baguio city and take it myself! Done waiting."

But the Team Lakay stalwart fired back at Brooks, citing that it was the American who backed out of their title bout.

"I'm ready to go June 3rd, what happened to you? And I am ready to go anytime," retorted Pacio.

The two have been exchanging verbal tirades for months now.

Brooks has remained undefeated since joining the ONE Championship banner, collecting three successive victories before becoming the No. 1 contender in the strawweight division.

Pacio, for his part, won his last four fights including a first-round technical knockout over the fifth-ranked Yosuke Saruta of Japan last September.