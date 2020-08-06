Triathlon: Recalling races, ‘Kuya’ Kim finds lessons in dealing with COVID-19

TV host and weather anchor Kim Atienza posted on Thursday a throwback photo of himself participating in the yearly Ironman competition in Cebu City, reminding his social-media followers that the challenges the world faces today, like triathion races, can be hurdled.

“This week is Cebu Ironman 70.3 week,” Atienza wrote in his Instagram post.

“By God’s grace, I was able to join ALL #ironmancebu703 race since it started in 2012. This year is the only year I/we are not able to.

“This year’s race is not an IM but is tougher and longer and trickier. I am assured like in ALL my races that we shall overcome this obstacle and finish the race together in HIM alone . . . ONLY through his grace,” said Atienza.

He also posted a bible verse meant to boost spiritual strength.

“We can only do this through Him who gives us strength, Philippians 4:13,” Atienza wrote.

Sports competitions both locally and internationally have suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

