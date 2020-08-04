Volleyball: Former Lady Eagles coach Ron Dulay passes away

Ron Dulay, former coach of the Ateneo Lady Eagles, has passed away. File photo. Richard Esguerra, ABS-CBN Sports.

Veteran coach Ron Dulay passed away Monday evening after a long bout with bone marrow disease.

He was 48.

Dulay began his volleyball career as a student athlete for Far Eastern University and won titles in the UAAP in Seasons 54, 56 and 57.

He called the shots for De La Salle University and steered the Green Spikers to their breakthrough title in Season 64 and to their second crown overall in Season 66.

Dulay also served as mentor of the Ateneo de Manila University Lady Eagles before getting replaced by Roger Gorayeb. He steered the Charo Soriano-led Lady Eagles to their first Final Four appearance in Season 70 and was credited as the one who recruited the members of the Ateneo Fab 5.

Maraming salamat, Coach Ron Dulay sa pagiging tulay upang makapag-aral at makapaglaro ako sa Ateneo. 💔💙 — Jamenea Ferrer (@JemFerrer) August 3, 2020

He then transferred to University of the Philippines to coach its women's squad and also handled the Letran Lady Knights.

Dulay returned as coach of the Green Spikers from Season 76 to 78.

He became a part of the Foton and Generika-Ayala's coaching staff in the Philippine Superliga before taking the coaching job for the Smart Giga Hitters in the 2018 Grand Prix.

Dulay served as assistant coach for the Philippine women's volleyball team under Ramil De Jesus that won bronze in the 2005 Southeast Asian Games and again as deputy of Francis Vicente in 2017.

His last stint was with Marinerang Pilipina where he served as assistant of coach Vilet Ponce-De Leon in this year's Grand Prix, which was cancelled last March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



This story originally appeared on the ABS-CBN Sports website.