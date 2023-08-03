PVL to return for another All-Filipino Conference this year

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) will return for a third conference but this time it will not be the planned Reinforced tilt.

On Wednesday, PVL president Ricky Palou told reporters that they will still push through with another conference for the 2023 season but it will be a repeat of the All-Filipino Conference early this year.

According to Palou, they could not continue the import-backed third conference as FIVB blocked their request for the international transfer certificates (ITCs) for the possible reinforcements of the club teams.

“We will have a third conference but this time, it will be back to the All-Filipino kasi hindi nga nakakuha ng [ITC]. according to the PNVF president Mr. [Tats] Suzara, the FIVB is blocking our request fo ITCs. So we're we're going to proceed with it [third conference] but All-Filipino,” explained Palou.

PVL is hoping to start the last conference in mid-October and hopefully runs until December.

“We're looking at starting maybe on October 16 or 17 around that time and we will go through until December. We will play one round-robin, semifinals and then the finals. Best-of-three 'yung semis, best-of-three 'yung finals,” he said.

PVL is also eyeing to secure some playdates at the Mall of Asia Arena and Araneta Coliseum but assured that most of the games will still be at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Palou further said that 12 teams may be joining the All-Filipino contest, adding that there are already some groups who expressed interest in joining the tournament.

“We are still trying to find out kung sino pero mayroon nang nagpapadala ng feelers kung pwede bang sumali. Sabi ko, pwede. Depende sa inyo, what’s your long-term plan. Our condition for the teams who want to join is they’re supposed to stay with us for the long term, hindi ‘yung labas-pasok, labas-pasok,” Palou explained.

“Ang gusto namin you come in, you play for years, you stay with us for years, you play in all conferences. Most probably magiging dose tayo.”

PVL is coming from a successful Invitational Conference where visiting Japanese team Kurashiki Ablaze dethroned the Creamline Cool Smashers in a thrilling five-setter match in the championship last Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Cool Smashers will put their All-Filipino crown at stake when the third conference begins.

