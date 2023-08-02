Palaro 2023: Yulo shines, 4A steals overall lead on Day 3

Two swimming records are set in the third day of 2023 Palarong Pambansa in Marikina City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Region 4A flexed its muscle midway through the 2023 Palarong Pambansa as it took over the lead after three days of competition in Marikina City, threatening to end the 15-year reign of NCR.

As of 10:52 p.m. Wednesday, the Southern Tagalog contingent amassed a total of 20 gold medals already aside from 22 silver and 16 bronze medals – elementary and secondary combined – to overtake the Western Visayas and the Big City.

Meanwhile, two swimming records were also shattered on the third day of the Palaro at the Marikina Sports Complex.

The 16-year-old Bicolano swimmer TJ Amaro registered a new Palaro record in the 50m butterfly in secondary boys, touching the wall at the 26.14-second mark. He broke the 2019 record set by Jules Mirandilla at 26.34 seconds.

According to Amaro, he was very happy to complete his goal in his first try in the national tournament.

Photo from Jose Albert Amaro's Facebook page

“I’m very happy po ngayon kasi first Palaro game ko, first-timer po ako sa Palarong Pambansa. Very happy po na I got gold medal and then Palarong record sa first ever game ko po sa Palaro,” he told ABS-CBN News.

The San Beda University-bound athlete also admitted that he has been hitting the old record in the practice that’s why he really set sight on changing it in the Marikina Games.

Meanwhile, NCR’s Clara delos Santos also followed Amaro’s feat less than an hour later after breaking the 50m breaststroke record in secondary girls.

Delos Santos clocked in 34.46 seconds in the event to erase the 35.63 record of Mary Sophia Manantan set in the 2019 Palaro in Davao City.

Calabarzon leaned heavily on their swimming team which captured five golds in aquatics – three of which came from the 12-year-old elementary student Hugh Alberto Parto.

Parto topped the podium in 200m freestyle elementary boys after finishing the race at 2:14.39. He, then, collected his second gold of the day when he ended first in the 50m butterfly event (29.15).

He completed the hat trick later that day when he led Calabarzon’s 4x50 freestyle relay team to gold, timing in 1:53.46.

On the other hand, Western Visayas or Region VI also had a fruitful campaign on the third day of Palaro as they moved to second spot in the overall ranking with 20 golds, 15 silvers, and 11 bronzes, so far.

Region VI milked the track and field events as they pocketed four gold medals. Erica Nicole Salmeron reached 9.34 meters in the elementary girls shot put event to take the gold.

The region also ruled the secondary boys of the same category after Airex Gabriel Villanueva went as far as 15.28 meters, way ahead of second placer Marc Jun Mercedes (13.38 meters).

Rhain Baladjay also delivered a golden performance for Western Visayas after winning the elementary boys triple jump (11.37 meters) while Winnie John Paclibar reigned in elementary boys javelin throw.

Karl Jahrel Eldrew Yulo wins gold in the 2023 Palarong Pambansa. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

NCR slid to third place with 16 gold medals, 18 silvers, and 16 bronzes while relying heavily on gymnastics and swimming events on Wednesday.

The secondary boys gymnastics team of the defending overall champions showed masterclass performances in the individual all-around to sweep all the podium spots with Karl Jahrel Eldrew Yulo leading the charge.

With the sweep of the event, NCR automatically clinched the team event gold which was based on the accumulated points of all the gymnasts who participated in the all-around category.

This raised the personal Palaro medal haul of Yulo to 16 gold and two bronzes, spanning four editions of the national games.



