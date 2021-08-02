LOOK: Olympic champ Tom Daley seen knitting while watching diving

British diver Tom Daley is seen knitting while watching diving at the Tokyo Olympics. Marko Djurica, Reuters

He once captured sports fans worldwide with his looks but newly-minted Olympic diving champion Tom Daley of Great Britain appeared to have plenty of weapons under his arsenal as he once again became the talk of the town on social media.

A week after capturing his first-ever Olympic gold medal in the 10-meter synchronized diving with Matty Lee, Daley returned to the Games to watch other events.

Daley was captured knitting in the bleachers while watching events in the pool in Tokyo, Japan, which prompted fans to swoon over the British diver.

“Love this guy….. not only is he brilliant, stunning to look at, but he knits. Go on Tom, watch your cross stitch, bud,” a netizen said on Twitter.

Oh this? Just Olympic champ @TomDaley1994 knitting in the stands while watching the diving.

The athlete previously revealed that he used to knit whenever he had free time.

After winning the gold last week, Daley immediately made a little pouch for his medal with Britain's flag design in front of it.

What did @TeamGB's @TomDaley1994 do after winning an Olympic gold medal?



He knitted a little pouch for it

He will be returning to the diving platform for the individual event.

Daley clinched bronze in the 2012 London Games in the men’s 10-meter platform before winning another bronze in the 2016 edition in Rio de Janeiro in the men’s 10-meter synchronization.