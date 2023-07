Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Kurashiki Ablaze survived a Creamline Cool Smashers fight back to sweep its way to the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference title on Sunday.

Kurashiki stayed composed in the deciding frame to hack out a hard-fought 19-25, 25-23, 25-19, 20-25, 15-13 crown-clinching victory over the crowd-favorite Creamline at the Philsports Arena.

The Japanese squad became the first foreign team to lift the PVL title through a perfect 6-0 win-loss card in the entire conference.

Full story to follow.