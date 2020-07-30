PH taekwondo community mourns passing of ex champ; 2 other jins succumb to COVID

The Philippine taekwondo community is mourning the passing of former champion Janine Lara-Dy.

Lara-Dy, who won bronze at the 1993 Southeast Asian Games, died Sunday due to kidney and heart failure.

Her former coach, taekwondo champion and now ASEAN Taekwondo Federation president Monsour del Rosario is helping to raise money to pay for her hospital bills.

Donations may be made through Jesus Morales III and Sharon Sowy through beneficiary account #002190090551 at BDO Unibank Inc.



Lara-Dy's death came days after the passing of Filipino taekwondo pioneer Elmer Pato and taekwondo instructor Merlita Tasic.

Both Pato and Tasic died due to COVID-19.

Lara-Dy won a bronze in the 43-kg division at the 1993 SEA Games, besides from finishing second in the 1993 world championships in New York.

The community is also raising funds to help Pato's family, as Pato's wife and son were also affected by the virus.

