Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand pledge $100M to fight racism

Michael Jordan during the filming of "The Last Dance." Photo courtesy of Netflix.



Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand have announced their initial partners after making a 10-year, $100-million commitment to fight against systemic racism.

Jordan Brand will donate $1 million each to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. and the Formerly Incarcerated & Convicted People and Families Movement.

They will also donate $500,000 to the Black Voters Matter to support reformative practices that drive real change in the Black community.

In its statement, Jordan Brand explained that the work of their partners "will focus on cities and states where Black people are underrepresented in registration and turnout numbers, relative to their share of the overall population."

The three organizations were chosen "based on their ability to take action that can create impact now."

Jordan, the six-time NBA champion widely regarded as the greatest player of all-time, reiterated his commitment to "address the historical inequality that continues to plague Black communities in the U.S."

"There is a long history of oppression against Black Americans that holds us back from full participation in American society. We understand that one of the main ways we can change systemic racism is at the polls," he said in a statement.

"We know it will take time for us to create the change we want to see, but we are working quickly to take action for the Black community's voice to be heard."

Aside from Jordan's $100-million commitment, Nike also pledged $40 million over the next four years "to invest in and support organizations focused on social justice, education and economic empowerment to address racial inequality."

Nike partnered with the NAACP Empowerment Programs, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. and Black Girls CODE.

