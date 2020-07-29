NBA: Pippen not mad at Jordan after being dissed on ‘Last Dance’

Scottie Pippen rejected talk that he was upset with Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan after "The Last Dance" documentary.

Pippen reportedly wasn't pleased after Jordan said Pippen made a "selfish" decision to delay offseason surgery on a ruptured tendon in his ankle until after the start of the 1997-98 season.

"Why would I be offended by anything that happened 30 years ago?" Pippen said in ESPN.com.

"It didn't bother me at all . . . It was an opportunity for our younger generation that hadn't seen or knew anything about basketball in the 90s."

The much talked-about series showed never-before-seen footage from the 1997-98 season, when the Bulls chased a sixth championship in a span of eight years.

Pippen, 54, won 6 NBA championships with the Bulls.

Meanwhile, he predicted LeBron James and the Lakers will take the crown this season.

"If you wanted to pick one, I'd say whichever team LeBron James is on," Pippen said.

"The fact that his experience, his ability to pull a team together, the ability to be dominant -- he's the most dominant player in the game right now with Kevin Durant not being in the game. "

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).