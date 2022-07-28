Germany in talks on further payout for 1972 Olympics victims

BERLIN, Germano - The German government said Wednesday it is in talks over further compensation for victims of the attack on the Munich Olympics, as the 50th anniversary of the atrocity approaches.

Ahead of the commemoration in September, relatives of the Israelis killed have indicated they are unhappy with what Germany is offering.

"Conversations based on trust are taking place with representatives of the victims' families," a German interior ministry spokesman told AFP when asked about the negotiations.

He did not specify who would benefit or how much money had been earmarked, saying only that any package would "again" be financed by the federal government, the state of Bavaria and the city of Munich.

On September 5, 1972, eight gunmen broke into the Israeli team's flat at the Olympic village, shooting dead two and taking nine Israelis hostage, threatening to kill them unless 232 Palestinian prisoners were released.

West German police responded with a bungled rescue operation in which all nine hostages were killed, along with five of the eight hostage-takers and a police officer.

The spokeswoman for the victims' families, Ankie Spitzer, told the German media group RND that the amount currently on the table was "insulting" and threatened a boycott of this year's commemorations.

She said Berlin was offering a total of 10 million euros ($10.1 million) including around 4.5 million euros already provided in compensation between 1972 and 2002 -- an amount she said did not correspond to international standards.

"We are angry and disappointed," said Spitzer, the widow of fencing coach Andre Spitzer who was killed in the attack. "We never wanted to talk publicly about money but now we are forced to."

RND reported that the German and Israeli governments would like to see an accord by August 15.

The interior ministry spokesman said that beyond compensation, Germany intended to use the anniversary for fresh "historical appraisal, remembrance and recognition".

He said this would include the formation of a commission of German and Israeli historians to "comprehensively" establish what happened "from the perspective of the year 2022".

This would lead to "an offer of further acts of acknowledgement of the relatives of the victims of the attack" and the "grave consequences" they suffered.