PVL: Kurashiki sets sight on last Finals berth vs PLDT

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Japanese squad Kurashiki Ablaze has, so far, impressed Filipino volleyball fans with their floor defense and trademark discipline since joining the semifinals of the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference.

In fact, they have remained unblemished in their three outings in the round-robin playoffs, putting them just a win away from clinching the last Finals ticket and setting up a championship battle against the defending champions Creamline Cool Smashers.

On Thursday, Kurashiki will be putting their perfect 3-0 slate at stake when they tackle the only team that has a chance to prevent them from advancing into the Finals – the PLDT High Speed Hitters, who are also keeping their title chance alive.

The High Speed Hitters are currently holding a 2-2 win-loss slate, which gave them a little hope to steal the championship spot over Ablaze should they win in their matchup at 4 p.m. at the Philsports Arena.

According to head coach Hideo Suzuki, Kurashiki is ready to flaunt their volleyball style in the important match, assuring the fans of their impressive defense inside the court.

“Gagawin lang nila ang Kurashiki Ablaze volleyball style. Basta 'wag lang makalaglag ng bola, receive lang nang receive. 'Pag ganyan, 'di natatalo. Let’s do our best,” Suzuki said after their win against the F2 Logistics as relayed by an interpreter on Tuesday.

Last outing’s best player of the game, Akane Hiraoka, said they will try to get a solution to PLDT’s towering net defense led by Dell Palomata and Mika Reyes, and to Kath Arado’s stellar floor defense.

Meanwhile, PLDT coach Rald Ricafort does not want to overthink about the upcoming game, citing that their fate is now not in their hands. Aside from a must-win situation against Kurashiki, the High Speed Hitters should also hope that the Japan team will lose to Creamline on the last day of the semis to get a crack into the Finals.

“It’s more on yung challenge namin na may makalarong Japanese team kasi, sabi niyo nga, 'hindi na namin hawak so bakit pa namin poproblemahin sarili namin'. Doon na lang kami magfo-focus sa may makakalaro kaming ganun kabilis and kagaling,” Ricafort told reporters after their Monday’s win against the Vietnamese squad Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh.

He added that they will use the experience they will be getting from playing with Ablaze in their succeeding games – be it in the Finals or Battle for Bronze.

In the second game, Cignal HD Spikers will try to keep their chances of reaching the bronze medal game as they close out their semis stint against Kin Bac at 6:30 p.m. in the same venue.

