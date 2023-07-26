Handout/UST

MANILA – The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers are maximizing the offseason to beef up its lineup not just for UAAP Season 86.

The Tigers added two more Filipino-American players in their lineup as they continued to boost the future of their men’s basketball program.

John Abate and Jason Suba joined the Growling Tigers on Wednesday as the renaissance continues in España after securing the support of San Miguel Corporation.

Abate is a 6-foot-1 guard from Orange Park, Florida who played two years for Spring Hill College and averaged 6.5 points on 39-percent shooting from deep, to go with 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in the 2021-22 season for the Badgers.

He will have two years of eligibility left in his collegiate career.

Suba, on the other hand, will still have four years left after transferring from Kean University. The 6-foot-2 winger played for Team United USA in the 2023 NBTC National Finals and racked up 11.0 points and 3.7 rebounds.

Both players will sit out the upcoming season to serve their residency, and will fight for their roster spot starting in UAAP Season 87.

"Nadadagdagan yung mga materyales natin dito sa UST, so importante para sa amin na mas mailabas pa yung galing nila para rin makatulong sila sa atin," said coach Pido Jarencio.

UST is aiming to crack the Final Four for the first time since 2019 with Nic Cabanero and Adama Faye expected to lead the charge this season.