Athletes arrive in Marikina ahead of Palarong Pambansa

MANILA – With less than a week before the return of the Palarong Pambansa, delegates from various provinces of the country have begun arriving in Marikina City which will be hosting the national games.

Athletes, coaches and other DepEd officials will be staying in 32 billeting quarters from more than 20 schools in the city.

The formal opening of the games is on July 31 and will feature a dragon boat exhibition and a grand parade. The actual games will be held from August 1 to 5.



The Marikina LGU is ready to welcome 9,172 athletes, coaches, and officials from the 17 regions. They will compete in 34 sports disciplines, including the games for the differently abled.



According to DepEd Memorandum No. 5, s. 2023 or the Conduct of the 2023 Palarong Pambansa, Division Meets and Regional Meets shall be conducted on February 6-10 and April 24-28, respectively, as recommended by the Palarong Pambansa Secretariat.

Four days before the 63rd Edition of Palarong Pambansa the delegates from different provinces converge in Marikina city the host for the 2022 games. @ABSCBNNews



Moreover, an additional tier called the Pre-National Qualifying Meet will be introduced to lessen the number of delegations, shorten the duration of the event, and lower the expenses to be incurred—all without sacrificing the level of play.

As such, the new level will only feature team sports such as baseball, basketball, football, futsal, sepak takraw, football, and volleyball.

Under the new tier, delegations will be clustered into four groups based on their geographical location. Cluster 1 is comprised of the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR); Cluster 2 is CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, NCR, and Bicol Region; Cluster 3 is Western, Central, and Eastern Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula Region; and Cluster 4 is Northern Mindanao, Davao, SOCCKSARGEN, CARAGA, and BARMM.

The top two regional delegations per cluster will then advance to the actual Palarong Pambansa event.

The modified competition format aims to prevent the disruption of classes and to observe minimum public health and safety protocols as stated in DepEd Order No. 34, s. 2022, and other relevant policies and guidelines issued.

Measurable sports such as athletics, swimming, and archery will adopt the qualifying distance, time, and points set by the Palarong Pambansa.

Other sports that do not apply qualifying standards in the selection of athletes and are not identified as team sports will advance directly to the Palarong Pambansa culminating competitions.

Aside from student-athletes from the 17 DepEd regional athletic associations, Filipino athletes enrolled in recognized schools overseas will also be allowed to compete in individual sports under the banner of Philippine Schools Overseas (PSOs).