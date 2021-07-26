Olympics: Boxer Paalam advances to round of 16 in men's flyweight

Brendan Irvine of Ireland in action against Carlo Paalam of the Philippines. Buda Mendes, Reuters.

Carlo Paalam used an aggressive start to overcome Ireland's Brendan Irvine in his first bout in the men's flyweight competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

Paalam took a split decision, 4-1, to advance to the round of 16 where he will face the fourth-seeded boxer in the competition, Mohamed Flissi of Algeria.

Against his taller opponent, Paalam came out with great energy, overwhelming Irvine with punches to take all five of the judges' scorecards in the first round.

Irvine got his bearings in the second but Paalam still took three of the five cards, before the young Filipino boxer visibly tired in the third round.

Despite being warned for holding, Paalam still landed the bigger punches in the third round to take three of the five judges' scorecards and secure his victory.

"Maganda laban, magaling talaga," Paalam told Paolo del Rosario of Cignal TV about his fight. "Okay lang, at least naka-adjust naman ako."

All three Filipino boxers who have seen action in Tokyo have now advanced to the round-of-16, with Filipina fighters Nesthy Petecio and Irish Magno earlier hurdling their first opponents.

Eumir Marcial was seeded third in men's middleweight and drew a bye. He will make his Olympic debut on Thursday against the winner of the bout between Algeria's Younes Nemouchi and Uganda's Kavuma David Ssemujju.

For breaking news and latest developments on the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, visit https://news.abs-cbn.com/tokyo-olympics