Hidilyn Diaz lifts PH to first ever Olympic gold

Edgard Garrido, Reuters

Posted at Jul 26 2021 09:46 PM

Hidilyn Diaz celebrates after a lift during the Group A Women’s 55 kg Weightlifting event in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the Tokyo International Forum in Japan on Monday. Diaz made history as she clinched the country’s first ever Olympic gold medal when she lifted a total of 224 kilograms. 

