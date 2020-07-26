UST hails UAAP athletes after winning general championship

UST rector Fr. Richard Ang, OP. congratulated all athletes who participated in UAAP Season 82.

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas (UST) emerged as the overall champion of the 82nd season of the UAAP, leading the way in both the collegiate and high school divisions.

The Growling Tigers won the overall crown for the 44th time after ruling five events to finish with 209 points -- men's and women's beach volleyball; men's and women's table tennis, and men's judo. They also had five silver and three bronze finishes.

The Tiger Cubs, meanwhile, bagged its sixth consecutive general champion -- and 21st overall -- with 179 points.

"The very successful 82nd UAAP season had just concluded. The UAAP is proof that excellence in sports continues to thrive and flourish on university campuses," said UST rector Fr. Richard Ang, OP.

"And that the rigorous training our athletes undergo and the unwavering support of the community, coaches, fans, and friends make them the champions they really are," he added.

"At this point, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all UAAP athletes for doing their very best and whose triumph in the UAAP inspires all. We are mighty proud of you."

The UAAP was forced to cancel Season 82 last April due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, with seven events still unfinished. Nonetheless, the league honored all the student-athletes that made the season a success via a virtual closing ceremony aired on ABS-CBN Sports.

Fifteen student-athletes were honored with the Athlete Scholar awards.

The winners were: Adamson's Rochelle Lalongisip (girls' volleyball) and Cleofe Magsayo (softball); Ateneo's Joaquin Santos (boys swimming) and Chloe Daos (women's swimming); DLSU's Raven Alcoseba (boys swimming) and Darius Diamante (men's football); FEU's Cholo Anonuevo (boys basketball) and Clare Castro (women's basketball); NU's Camille Clarin (women's basketball) and Allaney Doroy (girls' chess); UE's Denise Pidlaoan (girls judo) and Leah Lopez (women's judo); UP's Gabriel Salazar (men's judo); and UST's Aljiren Fuchigami (men's football) and Regina Jurado (girls' volleyball).

The UAAP chose not to give out an Athlete of the Year award this season, and instead honored the 1,214 student-athletes from the cancelled events in indoor volleyball, football, baseball, softball, track and field, lawn tennis, and 3x3 basketball.

Also recognized were the Most Valuable Players from each completed event.

