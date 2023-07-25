Ateneo's Kai Ballungay. Handout/AsiaBasket.

MANILA -- The Ateneo Blue Eagles held on to an 88-80 win over Perpetual Help on Monday to complete a Group A sweep of the AsiaBasket Las Pinas Championship at the Villar Coliseum.

Kai Ballungay led the Blue Eagles with 19 points, eight rebounds, and two assists, while Joseph Obasa and Mason Amos each added 13 markers.

The Blue Eagles pulled away, 30-16, after the opening period and led by as much as 22, 46-24, midway through the second quarter.

The Altas fought their way back and got within nine points, 69-60, in the final minute of the third period before Ateneo restored order. Perpetual Help last threatened with 41.6 seconds left, when they came within six points, 86-80.

They forced a shot-clock violation on the other end but could not execute on their next trip down the floor, and Sean Quitevis knocked down two clutch free throws to seal the win for the Blue Eagles.

Ateneo will take two days off before returning on Thursday for the quarterfinals against the fourth seeds of Group B.

Cyrus Nitura fired 24 points with seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and two blocks for the Altas, who dropped back-to-back games after beginning their campaign with a win.

Among those who watched the game at the venue were Gilas Pilipinas teammates Kai Sotto and Scottie Thompson.

In another game, Uratex sent College of St. Benilde to its third straight loss, 97-93.

The Blazers forced an 86-all deadlock with 3:36 left to play, only for Uratex to score five unanswered points to take control of the contest.

Mike Harry Nzeusseu led Uratex (2-1) with 29 points, nine rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Ola Adeogun had 19 points and nine boards.

Will Gozum had 19 points and five rebounds in a reserve role for the Blazers.

Also on Monday, Sanzar Pharmaceuticals pulled off an 82-80 upset of reigning NCAA champions Letran Knights.

Sanzar pulled ahead, 81-77, with 14.6 seconds left after an 8-0 scoring run. Kurt Reyson's three-pointer made it a one-point game with 2.3 seconds to go, and Raoul Odou could only make one of two free throws to keep the door open for the Knights.

Reyson air-balled a potential game-winning three-pointer, however, allowing Sanzar to escape with the win and hand the Knights their first loss in Group B.

Odou led Sanzar with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Reyson had 24 points, while Paolo Javillonar had an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double in a losing effort.

San Beda fended off the Pilipinas Aguilas, 93-88, in the first game of the quadruple-header at the Las Pinas venue.