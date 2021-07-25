USA shocked by France in men's Olympic basketball

Rudy Gobert of France in action at the rim with Damian Lillard of the United States and Devin Booker of the United States. Aris Messinis, Reuters.

TOKYO, Japan -- A USA team led by 11-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant were beaten by France in a huge Olympic basketball upset on Sunday.

The French, with a team containing NBA players including Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier, held Durant to just 10 points in an 83-76 win in the first-round game.

The Americans had looked rusty in the build-up to Tokyo, losing to Nigeria in a warm-up game, and the defeat will underline Durant's fears expressed before the Games that his side will not face a "cakewalk" in Japan.

Fournier was sensational for France, top-scoring with 28 points. Although the Boston Celtics player only scored four from 12 from the three-point line, he found his range when it mattered to help the French came from behind to stun the Americans.

