PLDT keeps Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh winless in PVL semis

PVL Images.

MANILA — The PLDT High Speed Hitters kept Vietnam’s Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh winless after a three-set victory on Monday at the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The HD Spiker hacked out a 25-23, 25-14, 25-23 win headed by Fiola Ceballos’ 11 points built on eight attacks and three aces while also putting up eight receptions.

Already facing four match points in the final set, the Vietnamese rallied to get to as close as one, 24-23, after an error by PLDT.

But a Rachel Austero quick finally ended the match allowing the squad to improve to 2-2 in the semifinals.

Top scoring for the PLDT was Royse Tubino with 12 points, while Mich Morente also finished in double digits with 11.

Up next for the High Speed Hitters are Japan’s Kurashiki Ablaze who are still undefeated after ousting Cignal HD earlier. Their face-off is scheduled on Thursday at 4:00 PM at the PhilSports Arena.

Huong Nguyen’s 14 points led her squad, and Xuan Le put up 12, but their efforts went for naught as Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh lost their second straight games in as many games.

Their next match is against the Cignal HD Spikers on Thursday, 6:30 PM, stil at the same Pasig venue.