MANILA — Japanese squad Kurashiki Ablaze continued its blazing start to its semifinals campaign in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference, sweeping the Cignal HD Spikers, 25-23, 25-16, 25-23, on Monday at the PhilSorts Arena in Pasig City.

Leading Ablaze was Kyoka Ohshima with 22 excellent sets alongside three points.

After a close bout in the opener, the Japanese hitters went on to show their dominance in the next set and were poised to continue their dominance in the third.

But the HD Spikers said otherwise as they opened the third frame with a 13-8 lead over their Japanese counterparts. Even after Ablaze scored six straight points to overtake Cignal, 14-13, the squads saw themselves tied at 23 apiece as Cignal tried to extend the game to another set.

Kurashiki scored two straight points thereafter, allowing them to finally fend off Cignal for its second straight win in as many games.

Their next assignment is against the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers who post a 1-2 win-loss record on Tuesday at 6:30 PM at the same Pasig Venue.

Meanwhile, Cignal, who were led by Ces Molina’s 12 points, all on attacks, 10 sets and eight receptions, fell to 1-3 and will be up against Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh on Thursday at 6:30 PM.

Rachel Anne Daquis followed her with five markers, while Ria Meneses and Glaudine Troncoso put up four each.

