Erik Spoelstra's son survives cancer, now in remission

Nikki Spoelstra, the wife of Filipino-American NBA coach Erik Spoelstra, has revealed that their four-year-old son is now in remission after a bout with a rare form of cancer.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Spoelstra shared that Santiago was diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma just a few days after his fourth birthday.

But after months of treatment and chemotherapy, Santiago got to ring the bell at the cancer wing of Nicklaus Children's Hospital, signaling that he is now in remission.

"He was and continues to be so brave," Nikki said of their son. "He did not lose his joy. So many friends and loved ones made sure that none of us did."

"My family and I are incredibly grateful to his pediatricians, the surgeons, the doctors, the nurses, the whole Child Life Team, and all of the staff at Nicklaus who took care of our boy… but also, our family," she added.

"One day, I want to open up about this more and create a necessary and meaningful dialogue around the subject of childhood cancer and what it has meant to me to be a parent in this situation. For now, I am simply grateful."

Erik Spoelstra missed the Miami Heat's game against the Brooklyn Nets last March for what was said to be "a medical procedure for one of his two sons."

The Filipino-American coach went on to steer the Heat to the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 53-29 win-loss record.

They lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games in the Eastern Conference Finals.

RELATED NEWS FROM THE ARCHIVE