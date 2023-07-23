Ateneo's Kai Ballungay. Handout/AsiaBasket.

MANILA — Ateneo de Manila University escaped a pesky Corsa Tires squad, 77-76, on Sunday at the 2023 Bola.TV AsiaBasket Las Piñas Championship on Sunday.

Kai Ballungay led the Katipunan-based squad to their third straight win in as many games, putting up 17 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and a rejection.

Down by two with under two minutes left in the contest, Gab Gomez hit a booming triple to allow the Blue Eagles to retake the lead, 75-74.

Corsa Tires, however, answered back to grab a 76-75 lead after a tough lay-in by Ahron Estacio at the 0:46 mark of the final frame.

But it was Ballungay who saved the day for Ateneo, getting a crucial steal and the game-winning and-one basket to put the defending UAAP Champions back in the driver’s seat, 77-76.

Estacio tried to steal the win for Corsa Tires once more but failed to sink his attempt to get back the lead, resulting in them falling to 1-2.

Aside from Ballungay, Chris Koon and Gomez also were vital for the Blue Eagles, with the former putting up 11 points, six rebounds, and two dimes, and the latter contributing 10 markers, four boards, and two assists.

Justine Sanchez led Corsa Tires with 25 points, six rebounds, and two assists, while Estacio finished with 15 points.

Meanwhile, Far Eastern University dumped San Beda University, 80-51.

Patrick Sleat led the Tamaraws with 15 points, five rebounds, and three assists, and the duo of Xyrus Torres and Renzo Competente finished with 13 markers each as the squad moved up to 3-0.

Despite facing a 9-0 deficit to start the game, FEU used a 24-9 second quarter to overtake San Beda who lost all their momentum as the game progressed.

The Tamaraws’ lead even grew to as huge as 32, 75-43, with 3:00 left in the final frame after a three-point play by Leyton Bueneventura.

Richi Calimag top-scored for the Red Lions with 11 points, while JB Sajonia followed suit with 10 as they fell to 0-3.

