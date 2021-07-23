PBA: CJ Perez shines as San Miguel derails NLEX

CJ Perez delivered San Miguel its first victory as the Beermen blew away NLEX, 110-93, in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City Friday.

Perez, who was acquired by SMB in a trade with Terrafirma, scored 21 points, 15 of them coming in the first half.

Alex Cabagnot added 17 points, while Mo Tautuaa tallied 16 points.

Kevin Alas led the Road Warriors with 20 points. Kiefer Ravena chipped in 16 points and seven assists for NLEX, which dropped to 1-2 after upsetting Ginebra.

San Miguel now sports a 1-1 win-loss slate.

The scores :

SAN MIGUEL 110– Perez 21, Cabagnot 17, Tautuaa 16, Lassiter 14, Fajardo 14, Fajardo 9, Santos 9, Pessumal 10, Zamar 4, Ross 3, Gamalinda 2, Gotladera 0, Comboy 0

NLEX 93 – Alas 20, Soyud 15, Ravena 16, Miranda 5, Quinahan 9, Paniamogan 8, Oftana 7, Semerad 5, Cruz 3, Trollano 3, Porter 2, McAloney 0, Ayonayon 0,

Quarters : 32-22, 61-44, 88-67, 110-93

(More details to follow.)