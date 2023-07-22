MANILA — Ateneo de Manila University continued its hot start after moving past College of St. Benilde, 85-78, at the 2023 Bola.TV AsiaBasket Las Piñas Championship on Saturday.

Kai Ballungay was huge for the Blue Eagles, putting up 19 points with eight rebounds and two assists to lead Ateneo to its second straight win.

The Blue Eagles maintained their lead throughout the game even after the Blazers threatened to come back by cutting Ateneo’s double-digit lead to as low as eight in the final period.

The balanced attack of the Katipunan-based squad proved to be enough after all of the Ateneans scored at least two points. Joseph Obasa contributed nine points, while Lebron Nieto and Gabriel Gomez put up eight each.

Leading the Taft-based squad was MIgs Oczon with 17 markers, eight boards, and three assists, but all of these went for naught as Blazers fell to its second loss of the season.

Earlier, Sanzar Pharmaceuticals bounced back from their opening day loss against the FEU Tamaraws after taking care of its business against San Beda University, 74-58.

Only separated by a single possession at the end of the third frame with Sanzar holding the lead, 55-53, the squad opened the fourth and final frame with an 11-5 run to leave the Red Lions stuck at 58.

Sanzar went on another run, scoring eight straight points to finally break away from San Beda and get their first win of the tournament.

Leading them was Adeshokan Odou with 32 big points alongside 17 rebounds, while Ian Torres followed suit with 15 points and 13 boards.

SB Sajonia led the now 0-2 Red Lions with 12 markers and four boards.