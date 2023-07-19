PVL: Top 4 PH teams to kickoff round-robin semifinals

Photos from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – While waiting for the two foreign teams, the four remaining Filipino club teams will ignite the much-anticipated semifinal war in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference on Thursday.

Creamline Cool Smashers and F2 Logistics Cargo Movers face off in a much-awaited duel of fan-favorite teams, while Cignal HD Spikers and PLDT High Speed Hitters tangle in an equally engaging clash to get first win in the semis at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Creamline and F2 will be closing the four-match gameday in the 6:30 p.m. battle as both teams eye for a 2-0 win-loss card immediately in the playoffs. Both teams are entering the semis with 1-0 slates after beating PLDT and Cignal, respectively, in the elimination round.

Cool Smashers’ coach Sherwin Meneses and counterpart Regine Diego are expected to go to their main players in a bid to gain the needed momentum, guaranteeing a highly-charged duel among Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza, Alyssa Valdez, Ced Domingo and Jia De Guzman, against rivals Kim Dy, Majoy Baron, Ivy Lacsina, Aby Maraño, Myla Pablo and Kim Fajardo.

Bench support will also be crucial as Kyle Negrito, Risa Sato, Pangs Panaga and Bernadette Pons ready to provide aid for Creamline, while the Cargo Movers might draw big game from Ara Galang and rookies Jolina dela Cruz, Mars Alba and Jovelyn Fernandez.

Meanwhile, PLDT will be taking on a fired-up Cignal squad which cut the tall Choco Mucho side down to size with a clinical three-set romp behind the seasoned Jovelyn Gonzaga, Rachel Anne Daquis, Ces Molina, Rose Doria and Riri Meneses and playmakers Gel Cayuna and Gyzelle Sy.

The High Speed Hitters are coming from a two-hour, 42-minute grind to outlast Chery Tiggo in five sets late Tuesday and clinch the last semis slot in a match marked by a record 45-minute battle in the fourth set.

They lived through to stay in the finals hunt despite the absence of injured top hitter Jovie Prado as the rest, including Mean Mendrez, Dell Palomata, Mika Reyes, Michelle Morente and Fiola Ceballos, delivered in the clutch to oust the Crossovers.

The two teams will slug it out at 4 p.m.

Two foreign squads from Vietnam and Japan will stir up the finals race in the mid-season conference of the league with Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh and Kurashiki Ablaze strutting their wares in an interesting showdown at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

"Kailangan namin paghandaan kung anuman ang haharapin namin sa semis, lalo na yung foreign squads," said Meneses.

"Mental-preparation. We have to also prepare din sa kondisyon ng katawan. Lahat naman nahihirapan, lahat every other day din yung game. Kailangan namin makahabol agad. I need to prepare them better mentally and psychologically dahil may mga baon pa yung katawan nila," said Diego on the semis grind.