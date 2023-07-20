Coach credits 3X3 team for helping TNT snap losing streak

Talk ‘N Text deputy coach Sandy Arespacochaga, PBA Images

MANILA -- Talk ‘N Text deputy coach Sandy Arespacochaga credited members of their 3x3 team for helping them end a seven-game slump in the preseason tournament.

With the 3x3 quintet Almond Vosotros, Lervin Flores, Samboy De Leon, Ping Exciminiano, and Gryann Mendoza on loan to the TNT, the Tropang GIGA managed to dump Phoenix Super LPG, 96-88.



The 3x3 team combined for 41 points, 22 rebounds, and six assists, with Vosotros finishing with 16 points capped by four three pointers. Big man Lervin Flores had nine and a game-high 13 rebounds.

"Ang laking bagay ng 3x3 players namin to help with our regular players," said Arespacochaga, who has been doing the coaching duties in the absence of head coach Jojo Lastimosa.

TNT went on a seven-game slump without their star players Jayson Castro, Roger Pogoy, Poy Erram, Mikey Williams, Kelly Williams, and Calvin Oftana. TNT's roster got decimate further after Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, JD Tungcab, and Paul Varilla got sick.

That left Glenn Khobuntin, Kib Montalbo, Carl Bryan Cruz, Dave Marcelo, and the comebacking Brian Heruela to hold the fort. Beefing up the preseason roster are San Beda University players Clifford Jopia, Damie Cuntapay, Peter Alfaro, and JV Gallego.

"So medyo combination na kami ng three teams, our TNT team, our San Beda team, and the Triple Giga. Kaya joint effort from all the parties involved," said Arespacochaga. "So we really thanked the management for the help."