Boxing: Tapales seeks to unify super bantamweight titles

Marlon Tapales fights Ryosuke Iwasa for the vacant interim IB junior featherweight title on December 7, 2019. Leo Wilson, Premier Boxing Champions/File.

Boxing champion Marlon Tapales is clear in his intention to become the first Filipino unified champion.

Tapales said he wants to send the message across when he attends the Stephen Fulton-Naoya Inoue WBC/WBO super bantamweight title fight at ringside.

“I want to send a message to the two fighters who will see me ringside,” Tapales said in BoxingScene. “Whoever wins has to go through me next.”

The American Fulton (21-0, 8KOs) will be defending his WBC and WBO straps against Japan’s Inoue (24-0, 21KOs) on July 25 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Tapales (37-3, 19KOs) became the WBA and IBF title when he pulled off an upset win against previously unbeaten Murodjon Akhmadaliev last April 8.

He immediately called out the winner of Fulton versus Inoue.

The WBA has approved the call-out, giving Tapales the chance to become the first undisputed Filipino champion.