Blacklist wipes out entire Call of Duty: Mobile roster

Courtesy: Blacklist International Facebook page.

MANILA -- It's the end of an era as Blacklist Ultimate on Thursday announced it was letting go of its Call of Duty: Mobile (CODM) roster.

Abraham Jose “Eiji” Agbing, John Benedict “JaBen” Julio, Gian “Yato” Socao, Railey “Yobabs” Abrenica, Averson “Skerd” Salaya, and Ronan Arkie “Rage” Eleria will be parting ways with the team.

"After almost two years and six championships, we say goodbye to our legendary CODM roster. We’re glad to have shared the amazing journey with you, from your breakout success to your climb back to the top," they said.

Blacklist first stamped class in the CODM World Championship 2021 - East Finals against Almighty, as the multi-game organization forged a partnership with Team Ultimate.

It went on to win multiple tournaments, including the Garena Invitational 2022 and the Garena Masters Season 1.

Blacklist's last championship came during Garena Masters 2023 Season 4, while it last appeared during the CODM Summer Invitational held last June, placing 5th to 6th against ALMIGHTY.