Young lifter Colonia wins gold in Uzbekistan tilt

MANILA, Philippines -- Teenage weightlifter Angeline Colonia displayed her world-class potential by winning two gold medals in the 2022 Asian Youth and Junior Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Colonia, the younger sister of Rio Olympian Nestor Colonia, topped the snatch and the total lift in the 40-kg division, setting new records in the process.

Just 15-years-old, Colonia lifted 62kg in the snatch and registered a total lift of 134kg -- enough to win her the gold medals. She added a silver from the clean and jerk with a lift of 72kg.

Her total in the snatch is a new world and Asian record for her age group and weight class.

More golds may be on the horizon for the Philippines with reigning Southeast Asian Games champion Vanessa Sarno and Rose Jean Ramos set to compete in the coming days.