Photos from @TheWarriorsTalk Twitter account and Jesse D. Garrabrant, NBAE/Getty Images via AFP

MANILA – Filipinos are undoubtedly invested in basketball from idolizing players around the world to copying their signature moves -- and expressions.

The iconic “night, night” reaction of four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry was no exemption.

This as a young Pinoy cager went viral when he leveled up his “night, night” move in a game after nailing a basket.

Lil man took the “Night. Night.” celly to a new level 😴🛌😂 @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/caqjGeLsiW — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) July 15, 2022

Kerby Aggabao not only gestured his hands for sleeping, he lied down on the court to flex his “night, night” basket.

It was so hilarious that even Curry, who did it during the Game 6 of the NBA Finals against Boston in June, had to retweet it on his Twitter account.

Went to sleep on em! https://t.co/lKQdVv2Urx — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 16, 2022

Future Hall of Famer LeBron James also appeared to enjoy Aggabao's antics and replied to Curry’s tweet: “You see what you started!!”

You see what you started!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🙏🏾🛌 — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 16, 2022

Curry led the Warriors to their fourth championship in eight seasons and clinched his first NBA Finals MVP plum.

They defeated the Celtics in six games, including the last one in the opponent's home court.