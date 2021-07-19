LOOK: Team Philippines set up shop in Olympic Village

Filipino athletes have made their presence felt at the Olympic Village in Tokyo, hanging up the country's flags and banners ahead of the formal opening of the Summer Games on July 23.

Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz shared a photo of their set up at the Olympic Village, as well as a photo of herself and gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo.

Several members of the Philippine delegation are already at the Village, with swimmers Luke Gebbie and Remedy Rule among the latest to arrive on Monday.

On her Instagram page, track star Kristina Knott also revealed that she is on her way to Japan.

Team Philippines begins its campaign on July 23 with rower Cris Nievarez competing in the heats of the men's single sculls.

Meanwhile, judoka Kiyomi Watanabe and boxer Eumir Marcial will carry the flag during the Opening Ceremonies.