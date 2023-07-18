PVL: F2 secures semis ticket, dismantles Foton

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers are advancing into the semifinals of the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference after flaunting their might over the Foton Tornadoes, Tuesday.

The Cargo Movers took care of the business right from the get go as they needed only three sets to pulverize the Tornadoes, 25-18, 25-18, 25-14, at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

F2 finished the Pool B campaign with a 4-1 record, including the most crucial win over Foton, to advance in the round-robin semifinals.

Meanwhile, Foton slid to fifth place with a 1-4 slate.

This is the second straight conference that the Cargo Movers are moving in the playoff round of the league.

Foton, on the other hand, is relegated to battle for 11th place in the classification round against the Gerflor Defenders.

Full story to follow.