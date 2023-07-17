Denver Nuggets center Bol Bol of Sudan reacts during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Denver Nuggets and the Toronto Raptors at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, August 14, 2020. Erik S. Lesser, EPA-EFE/File.

LOS ANGELES -- The Phoenix Suns continued a major NBA roster revamp on Sunday by dealing guard Cameron Payne to San Antonio and agreeing to terms with center Bol Bol, according to multiple reports.

The Suns also swapped 2026 NBA Draft first-round picks with Orlando for three future second-round choices, according to ESPN and The Athletic.

Eight-year NBA veteran Payne, who averaged 10.3 points and 4.5 assists a game last season, went to the Spurs with cash and a future second-round draft pick in exchange for a future second-round draft pick.

Payne averaged 9.8 points, 4.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds a game for the Suns over 174 games with Phoenix over the past four seasons.

The Payne move saves the Suns $26.4 million in luxury tax money as the club will surpass the salary cap in hopes of bringing Phoenix its first-ever NBA crown.

New Suns owner Mat Ishbia has made major changes since taking over the team five months ago, including making Frank Vogel, who guided the Los Angeles Lakers to a 2020 NBA crown, the new head coach in place of Monty Williams.

The Suns landed forward Kevin Durant in a deal with Brooklyn and guard Bradley Beal in a trade with Washington to form a powerful core alongside guard Devin Booker and Bahamas big man Deandre Ayton.

Entering the mix will be Sudan-born 7-foot-2 (2.18m) American standout Bol, whose late father Manute Bol stood 7-foot-6 (2.29m) and played 10 NBA seasons from 1985-1997.

Bol, 23, joins the Suns after three seasons with Denver and a career-best campaign last season with Orlando, where he averaged 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots. He was released by the Magic earlier this month.

© Agence France-Presse