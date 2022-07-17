Football history! Filipinas defeat Thailand to lift AFF trophy

Jessika Cowart (26) of the Philippines scores a goal during their championship match against Thailand for the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines — History was made Sunday night at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

The Philippine women's national football team capped a run for the ages by defeating Thailand, 3-0, in the gold medal match of the 2022 AFF Women's Championship to win their first ever international trophy.

It's the latest achievement by a team that has already made history several times this year, starting in February when they secured a berth to next year's FIFA Women's World Cup.

This time around, they triumphed on home soil, with thousands of singing, flag-waving fans urging the Filipinas to victory.

The hosts got their revenge against Thailand, which beat them 1-0 in the group stage — their lone loss of the competition. It was a fitting finish to a tournament that saw the Filipinas stun Australia in their first match, then clobber defending champion Vietnam in the semifinals to advance to their first ever finals appearance.

The Filipinas got a dream start when Jessica Cowart headed in Tahnai Annis' delivery from a corner kick. It was a measure of redemption for the defender, who missed a chance when the PWNFT lost to Thailand in the group stages.

Katrina Guillou doubled the lead in the 20th minute, after Jaclyn Sawicki retained the possession for the Filipinas following a Thailand clearance of an Annis free kick. Sawicki got the ball to Sarina Bolden, whose flick was met by Guillou and put into the back of the net while Thailand 'keeper Chotmanee Thongmongkol was caught flat-flooted.

The Filipinas could have padded their lead but a header by Bolden in the 36th was off target. Thailand dominated possession in the latter stages of the first half, but they had little to show for it and struggled to reach the final third.

Sarina Bolden completed the scoring in the 90th minute, sending the crowd of over 8000 fans into frenzied celebration.

Earlier in the day, Myanmar stunned Vietnam, 4-3, to claim the bronze medal.