Kaya FC Iloilo players. Handout/File photo

Seventeen teams, led by Kaya FC-Iloilo, will battle it out at the return of the Copa Paulino Alcantara that will kick off Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Aside from teams from the Philippines Football League (PFL), clubs from the UAAP, Armed Forces of the Philippines will compete against amateur squads in the expanded version of the tournament.

“We’re excited to be playing in the most exciting competition in Philippine football today,” said Kaya FC's Jing Jamlang during their press conference on Friday.

“We’re jumping into [AFC] Champions League campaign in two months and this competition allows us to prepare for it alongside some very interesting opposition.”

Also playing in the tournament are Inter Manila FC, Loyola FC, Don Bosco Garelli FC, Dynamic Herb Cebu FC alongside Maharlika Manila FC, Pilipinas Dragons FC, Manila Digger FC, Philippine Air Force, Stallion Laguna FC, Mendiola FC 1991, Davao Aguilas-UMak, Tuloy FC, and the Philippine Army.

Joining the action are the UP Fighting Maroons, the Adamson Soaring Falcons and the UAAP champion FEU Tamaraws.

“Since we won the UAAP, our approach to this league is going to be pretty much the same as the UAAP, we’re not changing anything tactically because it worked for us,” said Albert Besa, FEU men’s football team assistant coach.

“I think this tournament will be shaping us to be a more well-rounded team. Playing in the UAAP with the level that we have there, it’s more or less a consistent level.”

Don Bosco Garelli United will clash with the Philippine Air Force at the opener set at 4 p.m.