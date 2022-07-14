Northport remained in contention for a playoffs berth with a 95-92 squeaker over Phoenix Super LPG in the PBA Philippine Cup on Thursday night.

Kevin Ferrer and Roy Sumang each scored 18 points for the Batang Pier who snapped a 6-game losing streak and improved their record to 3-6.

Robert Bolick added 17 markers to go with his 8 rebounds and 5 assists.

"Siguro law of averages. Six in a row ang losses namin at siguro it's about time to win. Kahit breaks of the game, a win is a win," said NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio.

It was the Batang Pier's first win since starting the conference with a 2-0 record.

Matthew Wright and Sean Anthony scored 20 and 17 markers, respectively, for Phoenix which fell to 2-7.

The Scores:

NORTHPORT 95 - Sumang 18, Ferrer 18, Bolick 17, Malonzo 16, Santos 13, Balanza 6, Ayaay 5, Calma 2, Taha 0, Dela Cruz 0.

PHOENIX 92 - Wright 20, Anthony 17, Tio 15, Mocon 14, Lalata 12, Perkins 9, Jazul 3, Rios 2, Muyang 0, Garcia 0, Pascual 0, Serrano 0.

QUARTERS: 21-28, 44-45, 69-71, 95-92.

