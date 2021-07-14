Powerlifter Achelle Guion qualifies for Tokyo Paralympics

MANILA, Philippines -- Para powerlifter Achelle Guion is the sixth Filipino athlete to qualify for the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, the Philippine Sports Commission announced.

Guion previously competed in the 2012 London Paralympics and was a silver medalist in the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, where she competed in the 45kg division.

She joins Allain Ganapin (para taekwondo), Jerrold Mangliwan (para athletics), Jeanette Aceveda (para athletics), Ernie Gawilan (para swimming), and Gary Bejino (para swimming) as the country's qualifiers.

The Paralympics are scheduled from August 24 to September 5 in Tokyo.