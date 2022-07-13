Tina Salak, a legend of FEU volleyball, is the new head coach of the Lady Tamaraws. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Far Eastern University (FEU) has called on a legend of the school to take charge of its women's volleyball program.

The university announced on Wednesday that Tina Salak is the new head coach of the Lady Tamaraws, taking over from George Pascua.

Pascua left the team in June, shortly after the conclusion of their campaign in UAAP Season 84 where the Lady Tamaraws managed just one win in 14 games.

Salak is one of the most illustrious products of FEU's women's volleyball program, as she was part of two UAAP champion teams and was named Most Valuable Player in 1995. A mainstay of the Philippine Army club team, Salak is a four-time Southeast Asian Games medalist with the national team.

She also suited up for Chery Tiggo in the 2021 PVL Open Conference.

"Coach Tina brings a wealth of experience and championship pedigree as a player and a coach as she returns to her alma mater," FEU said. "Let us wish Coach Tina and the Lady Tamaraws the best as the team prepares for UAAP Season 85."

Salak, now 45, was the head coach of the De La Salle-Zobel girls volleyball team that won the UAAP Season 81 championship. She is also a member of the national team coaching staff under Brazilian mentor Jorge Edson Souza de Brito.

Salak takes over a rebuilding squad that will lean on the likes of Chenie Tagaod and promising setter Christine Ubaldo as they look to bounce back from their subpar campaign in Season 84.