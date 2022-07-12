Rhenz Abando completes Gilas line-up for FIBA Asia Cup

Gilas Pilipinas player Rhenz Abando (10) shoots a jump shot during their match against India in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Pasay City on July 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Reigning NCAA Most Valuable Player Rhenz Abando will complete the Gilas Pilipinas roster for the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Abando's inclusion to the team was approved during the technical committee meeting on Monday night, according to Gilas Pilipinas team manager and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) deputy executive director Butch Antonio.

The standout from Colegio de San Juan de Letran replaces Dwight Ramos, who was ruled out of the tournament over a shin injury.

With Abando receiving the green light to play, Gilas Pilipinas will have a full 12-man roster for their FIBA Asia campaign that starts on Wednesday.

Also part of the team are: Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Ray Parks, Poy Erram, SJ Belangel, RJ Abarrientos, Carl Tamayo, Will Navarro, Kevin Quiambao, Francis Lopez, and Geo Chiu.

The Philippines opens its campaign on Wednesday night against Lebanon, followed by India on Friday and New Zealand on Sunday.