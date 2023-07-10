Allisen Corpuz of the United States celebrates with the Harton S. Semple Trophy after winning the 78th U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on July 09, 2023 in Pebble Beach, California. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images, AFP

Her first major win also netted her the biggest prize in the history of women's golf.

After four exciting days of action in Pebble Beach, Filipino-Korean-American Allisen Corpuz of Hawaii took home the top prize in the 2023 US Women's Open. The 25-year-old was calm and collected in the final round, finishing with a 9-under total of 69 to claim the record $2-million prize.

"My mind is racing. Like I said yesterday, this is really a dream come true. It was something I had dreamed of, but at the same time kind of just never really expected it to happen," said Corpuz. "[I'm] just trying to take it in and enjoy the moment."

An alumna of the University of Southern California, Corpuz is in her second year on the LPGA Tour. She credits her Filipino father for introducing her to golf.

"My mom is Korean and my dad is Filipino," said Corpuz, who traces her roots to Ilocos through her father.

"My parents actually live on Kapolei Golf Course on the left side of No. 7. My dad has always been a really big golf fan and just got us into it really young," she said, adding that she started playing when she was only four or five years old.

Corpuz said that she "sucked" at the sport as a child, but refused to be discouraged.

"Honestly, I sucked. I just wanted to get better. I think that's just kind of who I am, like as a person. Just if something can be done better, that's how I want to do it," she explained. "I mean, it was an activity that I shared with my dad and my older brother on the weekends at first, so just having that family time and just wanting to get better."

A handful of other Filipinas were also among the 156 players who competed in the biggest tournament in the LPGA circuit. Yuka Saso, the 2021 US Women's Open champion, finished in 20th place after going 5-over par, while Filipino-American amateur Amari Avery made her second US Women's Open appearance and finished at 10-over par.

Avery, 19, finished third among amateurs and 48th overall. She and Saso were paired together in the third round.

The Philippines' lone representative Dottie Ardina came in at 53rd at 11-over, while Filipino-American Zoe Antoinette Campos made her debut but failed to make the final cut after a 13-over in the opening round.